Guitarist RONNI LE TEKRØ Says TNT Could Still Make Their "Very Last Album"

Mark Dean: I think as well, what's been going on over the last two years, artists always sought inspiration from the world around them. Has what's been going on in the world with the pandemic, has that impacted on your creativity? Is it difficult? Has it made your writing, your style, your creation darker and more negative?

Ronni Le Tekrø: "Yeah. I think it's darker, definitely, the lyrics. And more than just a topic in one way. But on the other hand, it's more melodic too. I don't know. And also, I think I play more guitar solos on this album than in a while. So I think it was an outlet for creativity."

Mark Dean: Does (TNT) still have a future in terms of recording new music, doing gigs? Obviously you've had in the band, your fair share of personal tragedy over the years.

Ronni Le Tekrø: "Yeah, definitely. We've had some tragedy, some serious illness for different members. But I think maybe in the future that we could make the very last album. We're obviously going to continue touring in whatever lineup, with whatever lineup. But if there's going to be new music, I'm not sure. I've started writing some stuff."

Le Tekrø released his new solo album, Bigfoot TV, back in March via TBC Records via Cargo Records. Bigfoot TV is Le Tekrø’s first solo album in six years, and old and new fans are in for a treat. Together with his tight band, Bigfoot TV sounds inspired and vibrant, Ronni's brilliant guitar is a red thread through the album and you’ll find references to everything from TNT to Thin Lizzy, The Beatles, David Bowie and his own progressive rock albums.

