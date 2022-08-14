Guitarist SAMMY BOLLER Releases New Single “Spellbound”
August 14, 2022, 34 minutes ago
Detroit shred guitar virtuoso Sammy Boller is releasing his first piece of new music in over a year with his latest single “Spellbound”. The new track - produced by Nick Sampson - comes from the instrumental maestro’s upcoming sophomore album scheduled for release in 2023.
“Spellbound” is a musical showcase of Sammy Boller’s talent on guitar that has won him a legion of fans across The United States. The song is a melodic addition to Sammy’s catalog and picks up where last year’s singles “Path Of The Heart” and “Ritual Lights” left off. The new song is also available via all digital streaming services and can be found here. A performance music video for “Spellbound”, which can be seen below, offers viewers a glimpse at Boller’s unique playing style.
The new single is being released just as Sammy is heading out on a 31-city North American tour, opening for Monuments. Tickets for all shows are currently on-sale at this location. Confirmed venues are as listed:
August
17 - Manchester, NH - Jewel Nightclub
18 - Pawtucket, RI - The Met
19 - Brooklyn, NY - Monarch Theater Restaurant
20 - Akron, OH - The Empire Concert Club & Bar
21 - Chicago, IL – Reggies Rock Club
23 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag
25 - Houston, TX – Scout Bar
26 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
27 - Dallas, TX - Trees
28 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
30 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse
September
1 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
2 - Anaheim, CA - Chain
3 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge
5 - Portland, OR - Dante's
6 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
7 - Vancouver, BC, Canada - Rickshaw Theatre
9 - Edmonton, AB, Canada - The Starlite Room
10 - Calgary, AB, Canada - Dickens
12 - Winnipeg, MB, Canada - Park Theatre
14 - Lincoln, NE - 1867 Bar
15 - Des Moines, IA - xBk Live
16 - Iowa City, IA - Gabe's
17 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's
18 - Hamtramck, MI - The Sanctuary
20 - Reading, PA - Reverb
21 - Niagara Falls, NY - The Rapids Theatre
22 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace
23 - Nepean, ON - Brass Monkey
24 - Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar
25 - Ville De Québec, QC - L'anti Bar & Spectacles
In 2020, Sammy Boller released his solo debut Kingdom Of The Sun - a stunning prog-tinged instrumental love letter to the guitar. Music videos for the title track and “Cloak Of Light” give an up close and personal look at Sammy’s graceful style, and the playthrough video for “The Empress” gives an intimate perspective of Sammy’s spectacular technique.