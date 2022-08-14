Guitarist SAMMY BOLLER Releases New Single “Spellbound”

Detroit shred guitar virtuoso Sammy Boller is releasing his first piece of new music in over a year with his latest single “Spellbound”. The new track - produced by Nick Sampson - comes from the instrumental maestro’s upcoming sophomore album scheduled for release in 2023.

“Spellbound” is a musical showcase of Sammy Boller’s talent on guitar that has won him a legion of fans across The United States. The song is a melodic addition to Sammy’s catalog and picks up where last year’s singles “Path Of The Heart” and “Ritual Lights” left off. The new song is also available via all digital streaming services and can be found here. A performance music video for “Spellbound”, which can be seen below, offers viewers a glimpse at Boller’s unique playing style.

The new single is being released just as Sammy is heading out on a 31-city North American tour, opening for Monuments. Tickets for all shows are currently on-sale at this location. Confirmed venues are as listed:

August

17 - Manchester, NH - Jewel Nightclub

18 - Pawtucket, RI - The Met

19 - Brooklyn, NY - Monarch Theater Restaurant

20 - Akron, OH - The Empire Concert Club & Bar

21 - Chicago, IL – Reggies Rock Club

23 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

25 - Houston, TX – Scout Bar

26 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

27 - Dallas, TX - Trees

28 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

30 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse

September

1 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

2 - Anaheim, CA - Chain

3 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

5 - Portland, OR - Dante's

6 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

7 - Vancouver, BC, Canada - Rickshaw Theatre

9 - Edmonton, AB, Canada - The Starlite Room

10 - Calgary, AB, Canada - Dickens

12 - Winnipeg, MB, Canada - Park Theatre

14 - Lincoln, NE - 1867 Bar

15 - Des Moines, IA - xBk Live

16 - Iowa City, IA - Gabe's

17 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's

18 - Hamtramck, MI - The Sanctuary

20 - Reading, PA - Reverb

21 - Niagara Falls, NY - The Rapids Theatre

22 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

23 - Nepean, ON - Brass Monkey

24 - Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar

25 - Ville De Québec, QC - L'anti Bar & Spectacles

In 2020, Sammy Boller released his solo debut Kingdom Of The Sun - a stunning prog-tinged instrumental love letter to the guitar. Music videos for the title track and “Cloak Of Light” give an up close and personal look at Sammy’s graceful style, and the playthrough video for “The Empress” gives an intimate perspective of Sammy’s spectacular technique.