Guitarist SEAN KELLY - "In The Midst Of Writing My Second Book"

Guitarist Sean Kelly (Lee Aaron, Helix, Honeymoon Suite, Gilby Clarke, Crash Kelly) published his first book, Metal On Ice, in 2013 via Dundurn Press. Subtitled, Tales From Canada's Hard Rock And Heavy Metal Heroes, it offered a new perspective on the dreams of musicians shooting for an American ideal of success and discovering a uniquely Canadian voice in the process.

Now in 2021, Sean Kelly is hard at work on his next, as yet untitled book. The Toronto native has checked in with the following update:

"I am currently in the midst of writing my second book, and it has really filled me with a sense of what I value in music, and in life in general. I can't tell you how fortunate and blessed I feel to have the opportunity to play the music I love both WITH and FOR good friends. Artist and audience really are two sides of the same coin, and the friendships I've been honoured with are the great reward for this lifelong pursuit. These have been difficult times, but they have also been very fruitful in terms of creativity. I just wanted to send a note of gratitude to all of my friends out there who share the love of music with me. I truly hope that the wealth of incredibly talented young artists out there find a similar satisfaction in their own pursuits. To borrow a line from Kim and Pye, music is the luck of friends!"

Metal On Ice is still available via Amazon or Dundurn.

(Photo by Andrew Clowater)