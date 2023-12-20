Guitarist SOPHIE LLOYD Gets Engaged To British Drummer CHRISTOPHER PAINTER; Photos

Congratulations to British guitar sensation, Sophie Lloyd, who has announced her engagement to her longtime partner, UK drummer and sound engineer, Christopher Painter.

Sophie took to social media yesterday to share the good news, posting a few photos of the happy couple from Jamaica, captioning the post: "Here’s to forever with my bestfriend." 🥂💍

Christopher also shared one of the photos via his Instagram page.

Sophie recently released the video below, featuring her take on late pop legend George Michael's "Careless Whisper", originally featured on the 1984 Wham! album, Make It Big.

Says Sophie: "Happy Holidays everyone! I hope you enjoyed my version of 'Careless Whisper'!"

Sophie released her debut album, Imposter Syndrome, via her own Autumn Records back in November. The album is available as a digipack CD, Black Gatefold Vinyl and Limited Edition Gatefold Purple Splatter Vinyl. Orders can be placed here.

Tracklisting:

"Do Or Die" (feat. Nathan James)

"Pressure" (feat. Brandon Saller)

"Imposter Syndrome" (feat. Lzzy Hale)

"Let It Hurt" (feat. Chris Robertson)

"Runaway" (feat. Michael Starr)

"Fall Of Man" (feat. Matthew K. Heafy)

"Lost" (feat. Cole Rolland)

"Hanging On" (feat. Lauren Babic)

"Avalanche" (feat. Trevor McNevan)

"Won't You Come" (feat. Marisa Rodriguez)

"Judge And Jury" (feat. Tyler Connolly)

"Judge And Jury" video:

"Runaway" featuring Michael Starr of Steel Panther:

"Lost" featuring Cole Rolland:

"Hanging On" featuring Lauren Babic:

"Fall Of Man" featuring Matthew K. Heafy of Trivium: