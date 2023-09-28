Guitarist SOPHIE LLOYD Releases New Song "Imposter Syndrome" Featuring LZZY HALE

British guitar sensation Sophie Lloyd has dropped her brand new single, "Imposter Syndrome", featuring Lzzy Hale from Halestorm. Stream the song now at this location. The video for "Imposter Syndrome" will debut next Friday, October 6th.

Imposter Syndrome is also the title of Sophie Lloyd's new solo album, set for release on November 10th. Pre-orders can be placed here. The cover art and tracklisting are as follows:

"Do Or Die" (feat. Nathan James)

"Pressure" (feat. Brandon Saller)

"Imposter Syndrome" (feat. Lzzy Hale)

"Let It Hurt" (feat. Chris Robertson)

"Runaway" (feat. Michael Starr)

"Fall Of Man" (feat. Matthew K. Heafy)

"Lost" (feat. Cole Rolland)

"Hanging On" (feat. Lauren Babic)

"Avalanche" (feat. Trevor McNevan)

"Won't You Come" (feat. Marisa Rodriguez)

"Judge And Jury" (feat. Tyler Connolly)

"Runaway" featuring Michael Starr of Steel Panther:

"Lost" featuring Cole Rolland:

"Hanging On" featuring Lauren Babic:

"Fall Of Man" featuring Matthew K. Heafy of Trivium: