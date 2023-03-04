Guitarist SOPHIE LLOYD Releases Official Video For "Fall Of Man" Single Feat. TRIVIUM's MATTHEW K. HEAFY

British guitar sensation, Sophie Lloyd, recently released the new single, "Fall Of Man", featuring Trivium frontman, Matthew K. Heafy. The duo have now released an official video for the track, which can be viewed below.

Sophie: "The response to the song so far has been amazing and I am so excited for people to see this video. Filming with Matt was such a cool experience. As a longtime Trivium fan, it was amazing to see the hub where they create their music and stream from.

Matt was amazing to work with. It was so surreal performing there with him and actually seeing this song come to life. Our video crew Kal Visuals did an amazing job at taking a performance video to the next level by experimenting with camera rotation which captured the feeling of things spiraling out of control in life sometimes, but fighting through it and not letting these things 'pull you downwards'."

Listen to the single on streaming platforms here.

Sophie tells Louder Sound, “Working with Matthew K. Heafy has been a dream come true! Trivium have been one of my favourite bands since I was a kid, I used to dye my own Trivium t-shirts and wear them everyday.”

“Sophie Lloyd is an immensely talented force of a musician and songwriter,” adds Heafy. “I recall first seeing Sophie’s guitar playing online and being truly blown away - so having been a fan of Sophie’s for several years, I was honoured when asked to guest on an upcoming track. When I learned that Trivium had been a long-time favourite band of Sophie’s - I was humbled and appreciative.”

“My co-writer/drummer Christopher Painter and I had a lot of fun experimenting with different time signatures and using some scales that I don’t traditionally use," Lloyd explains of the song itself. “Also, Matt writing and recording the song on Twitch was really cool as we got real-time feedback from fans on what they want to hear. He really elevated the song into a metal masterpiece and I’m so excited for people to hear it!”