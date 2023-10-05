Guitarist SOPHIE LLOYD Shares Shred Performance Of DIRE STRAITS Classic "Sultans Of Swing" (Video)

British guitar sensation, Sophie Lloyd, has released another shred video, this time taking on the Dire Straits classic, "Sultans Of Swing". Check it out below.

Sophie: "I hope you enjoy my shred version of 'Sultans Of Swing' by Dire Straits. I decided to mix this one up a bit while still paying tribute to the original, the solos are so rocking with distortion!! Let me know if you like it or you think I ruined it lol!"

Sophie Lloyd recently dropped her brand new single, "Imposter Syndrome", featuring Lzzy Hale from Halestorm. Stream the song now at this location. The video for "Imposter Syndrome" will debut this Friday, October 6th.

Imposter Syndrome is also the title of Sophie Lloyd's new solo album, set for release on November 10th. Pre-orders can be placed here. The cover art and tracklisting are as follows:

"Do Or Die" (feat. Nathan James)

"Pressure" (feat. Brandon Saller)

"Imposter Syndrome" (feat. Lzzy Hale)

"Let It Hurt" (feat. Chris Robertson)

"Runaway" (feat. Michael Starr)

"Fall Of Man" (feat. Matthew K. Heafy)

"Lost" (feat. Cole Rolland)

"Hanging On" (feat. Lauren Babic)

"Avalanche" (feat. Trevor McNevan)

"Won't You Come" (feat. Marisa Rodriguez)

"Judge And Jury" (feat. Tyler Connolly)

"Runaway" featuring Michael Starr of Steel Panther:

"Lost" featuring Cole Rolland:

"Hanging On" featuring Lauren Babic:

"Fall Of Man" featuring Matthew K. Heafy of Trivium: