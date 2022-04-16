Guitarist SOPHIE LLOYD Shares Shred Performance Of PINK FLOYD Classic "Comfortably Numb" (Video)

Guitarist Sophie Lloyd has shared another shred version video from home. Check it out below.

Sophie: "Loved doing this version of 'Comfortably Numb' by Pink Floyd, really pushed me outside my box to really focus on melody and feeling.

Lloyd has gained a large YouTube following for her shred covers and original compositions. Go to her official YouTube channel here for more.

Lloyd previously gave Iron Maiden's "Fear Of The Dark", Mötley Crüe's "Kickstart My Heart", and Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train" the shred treatment.