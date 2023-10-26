Guitarist SOPHIE LLOYD Shares Shred Version Of METALLICA's "Enter Sandman" - "Yes, That's A Real Spider"

British guitar sensation, Sophie Lloyd, has released her shred cover of the Metallica classic, "Enter Sandman". Watch the video below.

Says Sophie: "I hope you enjoy my spooky shred version of 'Enter Sandman' by Metallica. Yes, that's a real spider, her name was Rosie, and no, I couldn't see anything with those eye contacts in!"

Sophie will release her debut album, Imposter Syndrome, via her own Autumn Records on November 10. The album will be available as a digipack CD, Black Gatefold Vinyl and Limited Edition Gatefold Purple Splatter Vinyl. Pre-orders can be placed here.

Tracklisting:

"Do Or Die" (feat. Nathan James)

"Pressure" (feat. Brandon Saller)

"Imposter Syndrome" (feat. Lzzy Hale)

"Let It Hurt" (feat. Chris Robertson)

"Runaway" (feat. Michael Starr)

"Fall Of Man" (feat. Matthew K. Heafy)

"Lost" (feat. Cole Rolland)

"Hanging On" (feat. Lauren Babic)

"Avalanche" (feat. Trevor McNevan)

"Won't You Come" (feat. Marisa Rodriguez)

"Judge And Jury" (feat. Tyler Connolly)

"Imposter Syndrome" feat. Lzzy Hale:

"Runaway" featuring Michael Starr of Steel Panther:

"Lost" featuring Cole Rolland:

"Hanging On" featuring Lauren Babic:

"Fall Of Man" featuring Matthew K. Heafy of Trivium: