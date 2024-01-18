Guitarist SOPHIE LLOYD Tries Rocksmith+ For The First Time; Video

British guitar sensation, Sophie Lloyd, has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"You need to check this out! Rocksmith+ has loads features for you to learn guitar after a break, or even guitar lessons for beginners. Rocksmith+ has over 7500 songs for you to choose from and with its guitar learning software you don't need anything other than a guitar and your phone!"

Sophie released her debut album, Imposter Syndrome, via her own Autumn Records back in November. The album is available as a digipack CD, Black Gatefold Vinyl and Limited Edition Gatefold Purple Splatter Vinyl. Orders can be placed here.

Tracklisting:

"Do Or Die" (feat. Nathan James)

"Pressure" (feat. Brandon Saller)

"Imposter Syndrome" (feat. Lzzy Hale)

"Let It Hurt" (feat. Chris Robertson)

"Runaway" (feat. Michael Starr)

"Fall Of Man" (feat. Matthew K. Heafy)

"Lost" (feat. Cole Rolland)

"Hanging On" (feat. Lauren Babic)

"Avalanche" (feat. Trevor McNevan)

"Won't You Come" (feat. Marisa Rodriguez)

"Judge And Jury" (feat. Tyler Connolly)

"Judge And Jury" video:

"Runaway" featuring Michael Starr of Steel Panther:

"Lost" featuring Cole Rolland:

"Hanging On" featuring Lauren Babic:

"Fall Of Man" featuring Matthew K. Heafy of Trivium: