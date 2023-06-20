Guitarist STEVE PURCELL Releases Cover Of RIOT Classic “Outlaw” Feat. RON KEEL

Guitarist/artist Steve Purcell’s newest single "Outlaw" is a cover of Riot’s Fire Down Under classic.

The song features special guests and rock legends – powerhouse vocalist Ron Keel (Steeler, Keel) and powerhouse Riot bassist Donnie Van Stavern.

Steve says, “We wanted to recreate that same throttle with some modern horsepower. We wanted to capture the original flavor bring it up to date and put a little more stink on it. And with the production touch of Brandon Ahlheit (who also played drums) and Lynn Cooper we are certain we've hit the target and put it over the top bringing this high energy retro style music to a modern audience."

“Outlaw” is available now on all download and streaming platforms.