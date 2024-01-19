Guitarist TOBY KNAPP To Unleash New Instrumental Album In February; Details Revealed, "Damnation's Corridor" Streaming

Toby Knapp is an internationally renowned American guitar virtuoso schooled in the metal finger-picking styles of Uli Jon Roth and Yngwie Malmsteen. He was just 18 when he signed with the esteemed metal label Shrapnel Records in 1992, and continues to have a productive and prolific career in rock and heavy metal. Knapp has since released over 22 albums under his own name and with his many bands, including Onward, Toby Knapp, Waxen, Where Evil Follows, Necrytis, Affliktor and Darken. He is also a full time guitar teacher and session studio and live musician for many world class national artists including Attila Csihar (Mayhem), Godless Rising, Fetid Zombie, Abhor and others, With both feet firmly planted in both progressive Metal as well as Thrash and death metal, he has given nods to the legends of heavy metal while blazing his own electrifying trail.

Toby Knapp now returns with his ninth solo album, Transmission To Purgatory, featuring eight tracks of unique and patented soaring melodies, searing guitar solos and most importantly solid song crafting with stunning songs! An astounding slab of pure instrumental hard rock and heavy metal destined to revive and reinvigorate the genre for the 21st century. Transmission To Purgatory is a guitar driven instrumental heavy metal epic full of killer riffs and searing guitar solos.

Tracklist:

"Damnation's Corridor"

"No Raid at Dawn"

"The Law of Malice"

"Abramelin Carousel"

"Delirium Hierarchy"

"Hydrophobia #2"

"A Vulture's Bane"

"Black Light Temple"

The album will be released on February 23rd, 2024 via Moribund Records.