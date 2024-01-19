Guitarist TOM MORELLO To Be Inducted To 2024 Metal Hall Of Fame By JOHN 5

Tom Morello, legendary guitarist for rock bands such as Rage Against The Machine, Audioslave, and Prophets of Rage, will be Inducted to the 2024 Metal Hall of Fame. Inducting Morello will be guitarist John 5 (David Lee Roth, Rob Zombie).

The Induction will take place at the 7th Annual Metal Hall of Fame Gala, January 24, 2024, at the Marriott Delta Garden Grove, Anaheim, CA. The event will be hosted by radio-television Icon and 2024 Metal Hall of Fame Inductee Eddie Trunk, and entertainment personality Cathy Rankin.

Guest Performs include Joel Hoekstra, (Whitesnake, Night Ranger), Kings of Thrash (Featuring David Ellefson, Chris Poland of Megadeth), Ken Mary (Flotsam & Jetsam), Held Hostage, Keith St. John(Kingdom Come), Deconstruct, Jordan Ziff (Stephen Pearcy), Sergio Michel, Jack Gibson (Exodus), Ari Kamin (Adler's Appetite), and Sean Mcnabb (Dokken).

Blackened®, the award winning whiskey from Metallica, is the official sponsor of the 7th Annual Metal Hall of Fame Gala, and will have a special sampling experience.

“Tom Morello has influenced guitarists, musical peers, and fans throughout the world," says Metal Hall of Fame President/CEO Pat Gesualdo. Numerous bands and artists in various genres throughout the Industry have called upon Tom to play guitar on their projects, making him one of the most go-to musicians of all time."

7th Annual Metal Hall Of Fame Gala

- Red Carpet Reception: 5 PM

- Awards Ceremony / Performances: 8 PM

2024 Metal Hall Of Fame Inductees:

Tom Morello (Inducted by John 5)

Eddie Trunk

Mick Mars (Special Video Induction)

Sebastian Bach (Inducted by Wendy Dio)

Tim “Ripper” Owens (KK’s Priest, Solo Artist)

Carlos Cavazo (Quiet Riot)

Penelope Spheeris (Producer/Director: Decline Of Western Civilization, Wayne’s World)

Cleopatra Records

Mikeal Maglieri / Whisky A Go Go

Biohazard

+ Surprise Guests / All Star Jams!!

Get tickets here ($45.00 with Seated Table).

The Metal Hall Of Fame is a non profit, volunteer organization dedicated to forever enshrining the iconic musicians and music industry executives responsible for making hard rock and heavy metal music what it is today. Their contribution to the genre is invaluable, and they continue to inspire fans throughout the world, from generation to generation. 100% of proceeds from Metal Hall Of Fame events go to preserving hard rock and heavy metal music for future generations, and also bring free music programs to help special needs children and wounded veterans in health facilities and community centers.

(Photo - Eitan Miskevich)