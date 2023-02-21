GUNS N' ROSES Announce 2023 World Tour

Guns N’ Roses return to the road on a massive 2023 World Tour produced by Live Nation, headlining stadiums, festivals, and arenas throughout the summer and fall.

The powerhouse rock band launch this jaunt on June 5 in Tel Aviv, Israel at Park Hayarkon and will continue across Europe through July 22, wrapping in Athens, Greece. The band will continue onto North America, starting on Saturday, August 5 in Moncton, NB at Medavie Blue Cross Stadium, and will visit historic venues across the country such as Fenway Park in Boston, MA on August 21 and Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL on August 24. The tour concludes in Vancouver, BC at BC Place on Monday, October 16. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below.

Tickets will be available starting with the band’s Nightrain Presale, beginning Wednesday February 22 at 10 AM, local time. The general on-sale for all dates will start beginning Friday, February 24 at 10 AM, local time on gunsnroses.com. Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, VIP bar access throughout the show, invitation to the pre-show Paradise City Lounge, limited edition Guns N’ Roses VIP merchandise & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

This will be the first time the group have toured North America since the monumental We’re F’N Back! Tour in 2021 - which also steamrolled stadiums coast-to-coast including their first headliner at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. Meanwhile, their now-legendary Not In This Lifetime… Tour (2016-2019) stands out as the “third-highest grossing tour of all time.”

Expanding their influence across culture, Guns N’ Roses also notably just sponsored Erik Jones and the No. 43 in the Daytona 500. His race team, Legacy Motor Club is co-owned by NASCAR legends Richard Petty and Jimmie Johnson who shared his excitement on Twitter.

In other big news, the cinematic music video for “November Rain” has surpassed 2 billion views, elevating it to rarified air as “one of the most-viewed rock videos of all-time.” Last year, they dropped the Use Your Illusion I & II Super Deluxe Edition Box Set. Guns N’ Roses will be unveiling more news and surprises soon. Get ready.

Tour dates:

June

5 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Park Hayarkon

9 - Madrid, Spain - Civitas Metropolitan Stadium

12 - Vigo, Spain - Estadio Abanca Balaídos

15 - Dessel, Belgium - Grasspop Metal Meeting

17 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell

21 - Oslo, Norway - Tons of Rock

27 - Glasgow, UK - Bellahouston Park

30 - London, UK - BST Hyde Park

July

3 - Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsch Bank Park

5 - Bern, Switzerland - BERNEXPO

8 - Rome, Italy - Circo Massimo

11 - Landgraaf, Netherlands - Megaland

13 - Paris, France - La Defense

16 - Bucharest, Romania - National Arena

19 - Budapest, Hungary - Puskás Arena

22 - Athens, Greece - Olympic Stadium

August

5 - Moncton, NB - Medavie Blue Cross Stadium

8 - Montreal, QC - Parc Jean Drapeau

11 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

15 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

21 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

24 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

26 - Nashville, TN - GEODIS Park

29 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

September

1 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

3 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

6 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

9 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium

12 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

15 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

20 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

23 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Stadium

26 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome

28 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park

October

1 - San Diego, CA - Snapdragon Stadium

8 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

11 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field

16 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place

(Photo - Katarina Benzova)