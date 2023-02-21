GUNS N' ROSES Announce 2023 World Tour
February 21, 2023, 50 minutes ago
Guns N’ Roses return to the road on a massive 2023 World Tour produced by Live Nation, headlining stadiums, festivals, and arenas throughout the summer and fall.
The powerhouse rock band launch this jaunt on June 5 in Tel Aviv, Israel at Park Hayarkon and will continue across Europe through July 22, wrapping in Athens, Greece. The band will continue onto North America, starting on Saturday, August 5 in Moncton, NB at Medavie Blue Cross Stadium, and will visit historic venues across the country such as Fenway Park in Boston, MA on August 21 and Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL on August 24. The tour concludes in Vancouver, BC at BC Place on Monday, October 16. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below.
Tickets will be available starting with the band’s Nightrain Presale, beginning Wednesday February 22 at 10 AM, local time. The general on-sale for all dates will start beginning Friday, February 24 at 10 AM, local time on gunsnroses.com. Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, VIP bar access throughout the show, invitation to the pre-show Paradise City Lounge, limited edition Guns N’ Roses VIP merchandise & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.
This will be the first time the group have toured North America since the monumental We’re F’N Back! Tour in 2021 - which also steamrolled stadiums coast-to-coast including their first headliner at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. Meanwhile, their now-legendary Not In This Lifetime… Tour (2016-2019) stands out as the “third-highest grossing tour of all time.”
Expanding their influence across culture, Guns N’ Roses also notably just sponsored Erik Jones and the No. 43 in the Daytona 500. His race team, Legacy Motor Club is co-owned by NASCAR legends Richard Petty and Jimmie Johnson who shared his excitement on Twitter.
In other big news, the cinematic music video for “November Rain” has surpassed 2 billion views, elevating it to rarified air as “one of the most-viewed rock videos of all-time.” Last year, they dropped the Use Your Illusion I & II Super Deluxe Edition Box Set. Guns N’ Roses will be unveiling more news and surprises soon. Get ready.
Tour dates:
June
5 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Park Hayarkon
9 - Madrid, Spain - Civitas Metropolitan Stadium
12 - Vigo, Spain - Estadio Abanca Balaídos
15 - Dessel, Belgium - Grasspop Metal Meeting
17 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell
21 - Oslo, Norway - Tons of Rock
27 - Glasgow, UK - Bellahouston Park
30 - London, UK - BST Hyde Park
July
3 - Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsch Bank Park
5 - Bern, Switzerland - BERNEXPO
8 - Rome, Italy - Circo Massimo
11 - Landgraaf, Netherlands - Megaland
13 - Paris, France - La Defense
16 - Bucharest, Romania - National Arena
19 - Budapest, Hungary - Puskás Arena
22 - Athens, Greece - Olympic Stadium
August
5 - Moncton, NB - Medavie Blue Cross Stadium
8 - Montreal, QC - Parc Jean Drapeau
11 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
15 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
21 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park
24 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field
26 - Nashville, TN - GEODIS Park
29 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
September
1 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
3 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre
6 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena
9 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium
12 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena
15 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live
20 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum
23 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Stadium
26 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome
28 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park
October
1 - San Diego, CA - Snapdragon Stadium
8 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival
11 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field
16 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place
(Photo - Katarina Benzova)