GUNS N’ ROSES Announce Concert In Singapore This November

Guns N’ Roses have announced a concert in Singapore at the Singapore National Stadium on November 12. It will be the band’s second show ever in Singapore after performing for the first time there in 2017.

Tickets go on sale on July 28 at 10 AM local time.

Guns N' Roses will then tour Australia and New Zealand after the Singapore show.

Paul Dainty (President & CEO of TEG DAINTY) said, "Announcing an international tour of this magnitude as we come out of the most challenging year in the history of live entertainment is truly gratifying. We're all eager to return to business as usual and who better to charge into international stadium touring than the mighty Guns N' Roses! Witnessing the classic line-up of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan, reunited, on Singapore stage during this historic band's previous Not In This Lifetime tour was an unforgettable experience for fans."

Ms. Adeline Low, Regional Senior Group Director, G.H.Y Culture & Media, said, "After a long pause, we are delighted to bring live shows and are very excited to partner with TEG Dainty for Guns N' Roses' return to the Singapore stage This energetic night is definitely not to missed for the fans here and the region.

