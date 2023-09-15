GUNS N' ROSES Announce Four New North American Tour Dates

Guns N’ Roses have revealed four new tour dates across Canada and the United States, including stops in Edmonton, Salt Lake City, Denver and Nampa, ID.

Tickets will be available starting with the Nightrain pre-sale beginning on September 18. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on September 20 at 10 AM, local time on gunsnroses.com.

Check out the full confirmed itinerary below. Following Guns N’ Roses upcoming dates in September and October, the tour will then conclude in Mexico City with the band headlining Hell & Heaven Festival on November 5.

This new leg of shows comes following the band’s largest run to date consisting of performances in Europe across stadiums and arenas this year, including acclaimed festival performances at Glastonbury and London’s Hyde Park.

Tour dates:

September

15 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

17 - Atlanta, GA - Music Midtown Festival

20 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

23 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Stadium

26 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome

28 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park

October

1 - San Diego, CA - Snapdragon Stadium

6 - Indio, CA - Power Trip Festival

8 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

11 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field

14 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

16 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place

19 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place *

22 - Nampa, ID - Ford Arena *

24 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center *

27 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena *

November

5 - Mexico City, MX - Hell & Heaven Festival

* new tour date

In addition to their US tour, the band recently debuted new music. Listen to Guns N’ Roses new single, “Perhaps”, here and watch the accompanying official music video below:

(Photo Credit - Guns N' Roses)