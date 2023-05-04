GUNS N' ROSES Announce Opening Acts For Europe, The Middle East On 2023 World Tour

Guns N' Roses have revealed that The Pretenders and Generation Sex will be the special guests on the European and Middle East legs of their 2023 World Tour. Tickets are on sale now.

The Pretenders, led by vocalist / guitarist Chrissie Hynde, have released 11 studio albums, and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2005. They're best known for their hit songs "Back On The Chain Gang", "Middle Of The Road", and 'Don't Get Me Wrong".

Generation Sex is an all-star punk ensemble comprised of Billy Idol and Tony James - who both belonged to Generation X, as well as Steve Jones and Paul Cook - both members of The Sex Pistols.

The next Guns N' Roses concert is scheduled for June 1st at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The band's complete 2023 tour schedule can be found here.