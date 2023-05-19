GUNS N' ROSES' AXL ROSE And The 8-Year Journey To Finish His 25-Minute Rock Masterpiece; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Up next, rock’s most notorious bad boy, Axl Rose, had been working on a piano song for about 8 years… It was actually the only song he knew how to play on the piano and he wanted his band, Guns N’ Roses, to record it. But as guitarist Slash would point out, they weren’t a ballad band.. they wanted to rock. It would be called 'November Rain'. They tried recording this epic that had more in common with classical music than rock... at one point it was 25 minutes long. In the end, Slash added three bold solos, then they added a choir that included a future rock frontman by the name of Shannon Hoon who was in Blind Melon. And together they created the most expensive video ever, with a leading lady the singer had hand-picked from a magazine cover, Stephanie Seymour. He would ask her to marry him before it was over. Up next, the unbelievable story of one of the biggest songs ever, 'November Rain' from Use Your Illusion on Professor Of Rock."