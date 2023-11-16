GUNS N' ROSES Bassist DUFF McKAGAN Releases "Just Another Shakedown" Track By Track Video + Visualizer For New Song "Fallen Ones"

Guns N' Roses bassist, Duff McKagan, recently released his third solo album, Lighthouse, and today shares a visualizer for the song, "Fallen Ones". Check it out below:

Duff has also released a new track by track video, focusing on the album track, "Just Another Shakedown":

Lighthouse is available now in a wide range of formats including streaming, download, CD, cassette, and LP. A number of deluxe versions and bundles featuring official Certificates of Authenticity signed by McKagan are also available.

In addition, two webstore exclusive vinyl variants – “Transparent Green & “Black Marble” and “Black Velvet” – of the deluxe packaging are on offer, including three lithographs, a 12-page booklet, a sticker, and a guitar pick, all enclosed in a transparent PVC sleeve allowing interchangeability of the graphics displayed on the album’s cover.

Lighthouse – as well as an exclusive line of brand-new Lighthouse merch – is available now at duffonline.com.

Tracklisting:

"Lighthouse"

"Longfeather"

"Holy Water"

"I Saw God On 10th St"

"Fallen"

"Forgiveness"

"Just Another Shakedown"

"Fallen Ones"

"Hope" (Feat. Slash)

"I Just Don’t Know" (Feat. Jerry Cantrell)

"Lighthouse" (Reprise) (Feat. Iggy Pop)

"I Just Don't Know" video:

"Longfeather" video:

"I Saw God On 10th St." visualizer:

"Lighthouse" visualizer:

