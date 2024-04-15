GUNS N' ROSES Bassist DUFF MCKAGAN Working On New Music - "I Have A Lot Of Songs, And I'm Recording A New Batch Right Now"; Video

Duff McKagan released his latest album, Lighthouse, last year, and the Guns N' Roses bassist is already working on new solo music. Duff revealed the news while answering fan questions in a new video. Find out what else he has to reveal, below:

Duff has announced a solo headline UK / European tour in support of Lighthouse. The tour schedule is available below.

September

30 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy

October

2 - Glasgow, Scotland - Oran Mor

3 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2

5 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall

7 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli

8 - Köln, Germany - Kantine

9 - München, Germany - Freiheitshalle

11 - Brno, Czech Republic - Sono Centrum

13 - Warsaw, Poland - Stodola

14 - Berlin, Germany - Heimathafen

16 - Milan, Italy - Magazzini Generali

17 - Solothurn, Switzerland - Kofmehl

19 - Liege, Belgium - OM

20 - Paris, France - Trianon

22 - Stockholm, Sweden - Nalen

McKagan has announced an expanded digital edition of his third solo album, Lighthouse, available now at all DSPs and streaming services. The deluxe release includes eight additional tracks along with three exclusive live performance videos filmed last December at Easy Street Records in McKagan’s hometown of Seattle, WA.

Lighthouse (Expanded Edition) is highlighted by a stripped-down acoustic rendition of the album standout, "I Just Don't Know," transformed from its powerful original version into a soaring, reflective ballad which showcases the vulnerability of the lyrics and McKagan’s vocal performance.

"I Just Don't Know (Acoustic Mix) is a song I landed upon, that seems to encapsulate somehow, my own personal thoughts about what’s next in life, and what is OUT there in general," says McKagan. "It’s the core of the human existence to ponder the afterlife. I like to have fun with the possibilities."

Lighthouse now also features "This Is The Song", "It Can't Come Too Soon", and "Pass You By" (all originally found on McKagan’s This Is The Song EP, released last May to honor Mental Health Awareness Month), along with the previously unheard "C'mon Boys" (featuring outlaw country badass Jesse Dayton) and live versions of the fan favorites, "I Saw God On 10th Street", "Just Another Shakedown", and "Longfeather". All three live tracks are accompanied by official videos from the intimate hometown event. In addition, a complete video capturing McKagan’s live in-store performance can be viewed in its entirety below.

Lighthouse is available now in a wide range of formats including streaming, download, CD and LP. A number of deluxe versions and bundles featuring official Certificates of Authenticity signed by McKagan are also available. An exclusive line of brand-new Lighthouse merch – is available now at duffonline.com.

"It’s very nice for me to add the This Is The Song EP from earlier last year, into the mix here of the Lighthouse record itself," says McKagan. "Playing Easy Street Records in December was made much cooler when my erstwhile producer Martin Feveyear came up with the idea to record the show. We have included that recorded live show to this expanded release. There is also a studio track called 'C'mon Boys' that really only became a song when legendary Austin blues man and rockabilly god Jesse Dayton stopped by the studio with his guitar and voice!"

Tracklisting:

"Lighthouse"

"Longfeather"

"Holy Water"

"I Saw God On 10th Street"

"Fallen"

"Forgiveness"

"Just Another Shakedown"

"Fallen Ones"

"Hope" Featuring Slash

"I Just Don't Know" Featuring Jerry Cantrell

"Lighthouse Reprise" Featuring Iggy Pop

"This Is The Song" *

"Pass You By" *

"It Can't Come Too Soon" *

"I Just Don't Know" (Acoustic Mix) *

"C’mon Boys" (Featuring Jesse Dayton) *

"I Saw God On 10th Street" (Live From Easy Street Records) *

"Just Another Shakedown" (Live From Easy Street Records) *

"Longfeather" (Live From Easy Street Records) *

* Bonus Tracks Exclusive To Expanded Edition