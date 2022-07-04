GUNS N' ROSES Cancel Glasgow Show Due To Illness

Guns N' Roses were scheduled to play their biggest-ever Scottish show tomorrow, Tuesday, July 5th, at Glasgow Green. Unfortunately, the concert will not go ahead as planned.

According to The BBC, Guns N' Roses have announced the cancellation of their show in Glasgow, less than 24 hours before the event was set to begin.

A statement, issued by event promoter DF Concerts, reads: "Sadly, due to illness and medical advice, Guns N' Roses will not be able to perform in Glasgow tomorrow. We are working on rescheduling options for this show so please hold onto your tickets."

DF Concerts said ticket holders would be contacted with a date when the event is rescheduled. The cancellation follows two London shows from Guns N' Roses at Tottenham Stadium on Friday and Saturday (July 1st and 2nd), where some fans reported sound issues.

GN'R had already rescheduled their European tour dates twice due to the Covid pandemic.

The next Guns N' Roses show is July 8th at Olympiastadion in Munich, Germany.