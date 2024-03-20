GUNS N' ROSES Classic Debut Album Among 10 Recordings To Be Inducted Into Grammy Hall Of Fame

The Recording Academy has announced 10 recordings to be newly inducted to the distinguished Grammy Hall Of Fame as part of its 2024 inductee class and in celebration of its 50th anniversary this year.

This year's Grammy Hall of Fame additions, the first inductions since 2021, include four albums and six singles that exhibit qualitative or historical significance and are at least 25 years old. The inducted recordings, which will be added to the iconic catalog residing at the Grammy Museum, will be honored at Grammy Museum's inaugural Grammy Hall Of Fame Gala and concert, presented by City National Bank, taking place Tuesday, May 21, at the NOVO Theater in Los Angeles. Tickets for and performers at the Gala will be announced at a later date.

The 2024 Grammy Hall Of Fame inducted recordings range from Lauryn Hill's The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill to Guns N' Roses' Appetite For Destruction. Others include recordings by De La Soul, Buena Vista Social Club, Donna Summer, Charley Pride, Wanda Jackson, Kid Ory's Creole Orchestra, the Doobie Brothers, and William Bell. Eligible recipients will receive an official certificate from the Recording Academy. With these 10 newly inducted titles, the Grammy Hall Of Fame currently totals 1,152 inducted recordings.

"We're proud to unveil the diverse mix of recordings entering the Grammy Hall Of Fame in its 50th year," Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. said in a statement. "The music showcased here has played a pivotal role in shaping our cultural landscape, and it's a true honor to recognize these albums and recordings, along with the profound influence each has had on music and beyond."

"The artists, songwriters, producers, and engineers who composed this year's inducted recordings are a reflection of the sheer talent and hard work that goes into creating such seminal music," Grammy Museum President/CEO Michael Sticka said in a statement. "It's a privilege to be able to welcome these new additions into our distinguished catalog and celebrate the recordings at our inaugural gala on May 21."

The Grammy Hall Of Fame was established by the Recording Academy's National Trustees in 1973. The inducted recordings are selected annually by a special member committee of eminent and knowledgeable professionals from all branches of the recording arts with final ratification by the Recording Academy's National Board of Trustees.

This year, the Grammy Hall Of Fame Gala will be the first of what will become an annual event and includes a red carpet and VIP reception on the newly opened Ray Charles Terrace at the Grammy Museum, followed by a one-of-a-kind concert at the NOVO Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

The inaugural gala and concert is produced by longtime executive producer of the Grammy Awards, Ken Ehrlich, along with Chantel Sausedo and Ron Basile and will feature musical direction by globally renowned producer and keyboardist Greg Phillinganes.

See below for a full list of the 2024 recordings inducted into the Grammy Hall Of Fame, and see the full list of all past Grammy Hall Of Fame inducted recordings, here.

Full list of 2024 Grammy Hall Of Fame Inducted Recordings:

De La Soul - 3 Feet High And Rising

Tommy Boy (1989) (Album)

Guns N' Roses - Appetite For Destruction

Geffen (1987) (Album)

Buena Vista Social Club - Buena Vista Social Club

World Circuit/Nonesuch (1997) (Album)

Donna Summer - "I Feel Love"

Casablanca (1977) (Single)

Charley Pride - "Kiss An Angel Good Mornin'"

RCA Victor (1971) (Single)

Wanda Jackson - "Let's Have A Party"

Capitol (1960) (Single)

Lauryn Hill - The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill

Ruffhouse/Columbia (1998) (Album)

Kid Ory's Creole Orchestra (As Spike's Seven Pods of Pepper Orchestra) - "Ory's Creole Trombone"

Nordskog (1922) (Single)

The Doobie Brothers - "What A Fool Believes"

Warner Bros. (1978) (Single)

William Bell - "You Don't Miss Your Water"

Stax (1961) (Single)