GUNS N' ROSES Classic "Rocket Queen" Reimagined By Musician / Model NATALIE NOOTENBOOM; Video

Musician/model, Natalie Nootenboom, has reimagined Guns N' Roses' "Rocket Queen". The single and video are out now.

"I was inspired to cover 'Rocket Queen' because of its bold, sexy, wild, and shocking origins. It's a song so fiery and playful it makes you want to dance in your underwear with the window curtains open. I wanted my take on the song to focus on celebrating queerhood and female empowerment." - Natalie Nootenboom

Natalie shares, "There were times when I almost didn't release 'Rocket Queen' because I thought 'this isn't me, this is a persona,' then I realized there's nothing wrong with having a persona because my personas are a part of me. Music is one of the ways we can try on different energies and perspectives in a fun, non-serious manner. I realized with this project that's what I've been doing.

"I originally recorded a dirty version of this song with my friends - we parked in an area in my neighbourhood and jokingly started moaning into my phone. Listening back to it, I couldn't take it seriously. It was satire. The moans in the studio thing worked for Guns N Roses cause they were recording a moment that authentically represented their lifestyle - it was real as it could be. But it wasn't reflective of mine. It reminded me of when I was recording the vocals and I originally tried emulating Axl's voice. Then I realized one, this was my cover and it had to come from my perspective, and two, there's no copying Axl Rose. I think making covers teaches you how to be more original.

"I wanted to cover 'Rocket Queen' because it's a song that completely sets you on fire. It's an invigorating track that screams 'here I am' - a declaration of one's confidence. I wanted to give it a modern take - female-driven and a celebration of queer sexuality. You don't see that a lot of that kind of representation in hard rock music."

(Photo/artwork - Leo Bellamy)