GUNS N' ROSES Confirmed For 2023 Edition Of Britain's Legendary Glastonbury Festival

As previously suggested by bassist Duff McKagan, Guns N’ Roses are confirmed to headline the Saturday night (June 24) at this year’s Glastonbury Festival, the five-day festival of contemporary performing arts that takes place in Pilton, Somerset, England from June 21 - 25.





Guns N’ Roses return to the road on a massive 2023 World Tour produced by Live Nation, headlining stadiums, festivals, and arenas throughout the summer and fall.

The powerhouse rock band launch this jaunt on June 5 in Tel Aviv, Israel at Park Hayarkon and will continue across Europe through July 22, wrapping in Athens, Greece. The band will continue onto North America, starting on Saturday, August 5 in Moncton, NB at Medavie Blue Cross Stadium, and will visit historic venues across the country such as Fenway Park in Boston, MA on August 21 and Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL on August 24. The tour concludes in Vancouver, BC at BC Place on Monday, October 16. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below.

Tickets at gunsnroses.com. Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, VIP bar access throughout the show, invitation to the pre-show Paradise City Lounge, limited edition Guns N’ Roses VIP merchandise & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

This will be the first time the group have toured North America since the monumental We’re F’N Back! Tour in 2021 - which also steamrolled stadiums coast-to-coast including their first headliner at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. Meanwhile, their now-legendary Not In This Lifetime… Tour (2016-2019) stands out as the “third-highest grossing tour of all time.”

Tour dates:

June

5 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Park Hayarkon

9 - Madrid, Spain - Civitas Metropolitan Stadium

12 - Vigo, Spain - Estadio Abanca Balaídos

15 - Dessel, Belgium - Grasspop Metal Meeting

17 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell

21 - Oslo, Norway - Tons of Rock

24 - Pilton, Somerset, England - Glastonbury Festival

27 - Glasgow, UK - Bellahouston Park

30 - London, UK - BST Hyde Park

July

3 - Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsch Bank Park

5 - Bern, Switzerland - BERNEXPO

8 - Rome, Italy - Circo Massimo

11 - Landgraaf, Netherlands - Megaland

13 - Paris, France - La Defense

16 - Bucharest, Romania - National Arena

19 - Budapest, Hungary - Puskás Arena

22 - Athens, Greece - Olympic Stadium

August

5 - Moncton, NB - Medavie Blue Cross Stadium

8 - Montreal, QC - Parc Jean Drapeau

11 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

15 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

21 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

24 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

26 - Nashville, TN - GEODIS Park

29 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

September

1 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

3 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

6 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

9 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium

12 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

15 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

20 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

23 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Stadium

26 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome

28 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park

October

1 - San Diego, CA - Snapdragon Stadium

8 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

11 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field

16 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place