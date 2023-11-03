GUNS N' ROSES Debut New Song "The General" Live At Hollywood Bowl Concert; Video

Guns N’ Roses released a new single, "Perhaps", back in August. Its b-side, "The General" - written during the sessions for the band's Chinese Democracy album - made it live debut on Thursday night (November 2) during the band's show at L.A.'s Hollywood Bowl.

Watch fan-filmed footage of the performance below:

Guns N' Roses perform next on November 5 in Mexico City at the Hell & Heaven Festival.