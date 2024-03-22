Guns N’ Roses Debuts A.I.-Powered Music Video

Widely recognized by rock fans across the globe, Guns N' Roses have once again made headlines with their recent launch of a cinematic, A.I.-generated animated music video for "The General," a track released in December last year. This venture into AI marks the band's first time, but from its success, it's likely not going to be the last.

Who Are Guns N' Roses?

Guns N' Roses is an American hard rock band that formed in Los Angeles in 1985. The original formation arose from the merger of local Hollywood Rose and L.A. Guns, leading to their iconic lineup: vocalist Axl Rose, lead guitarist Slash, drummer Steven Adler, bassist Duff McKagan, and rhythm guitarist Izzy Stradlin. The group quickly became renowned for its performances and groundbreaking music and signed with Geffen Records in 1986, setting the stage for their meteoric rise.

Their debut album, "Appetite for Destruction" (1987), initially struggled to find its audience but eventually broke through to mainstream success thanks to grassroots support for the single "Welcome to the Jungle." It featured hits like "Paradise City" and "Sweet Child o' Mine" and sold around 30 million copies worldwide.

Following their explosive start, they released "G N' R Lies" (1988) and the simultaneous "Use Your Illusion I and II" (1991) albums, which continued to build on their legacy. Over the years, they experienced numerous lineup changes but remained anchored by Axl Rose's distinctive voice and stage presence. That's when the long-awaited album "Chinese Democracy" (2008) was released, after taking them 11 years to complete.

Their Cultural Footprint

With their iconic rise, the band didn't just reshape the landscape of hard rock and heavy metal; they also left a unique mark on popular culture beyond the music industry. Their imagery, themes, and persona have been widely adopted in other entertainment sectors, such as digital gaming through several themed titles.

In 2016, major iGaming provider NetEnt partnered with Guns N’ Roses “to launch [the] biggest game production yet.” For those who play mobile casinos in the UK, the former might already be a standout with popular titles like Big Bang Boom, Jumanji, and Twin Spin MegaWays. Now, the new 5-reel, 3-row, and 20-line release was poised to leave a mark among fans of the band thanks to its attractive soundtracks (yep, Guns N' Roses all the way!) and several other features like Expanding Wilds, a Bonus Wheel, Legend Spins and a Solo multiplier, amongst others.

In fashion, their style has inspired collections featuring themed tees, leather, and bandanas, reflecting their gritty aesthetic in mainstream and high fashion alike and making rock chic accessible to a broader audience. Furthermore, their influence has extended into the arts and entertainment sector, featuring their music in several films and documentaries and their inspiration in various artworks and exhibitions.

How Did "The General" Come Around?

That brings us to 2024 - a year that marks another bold step for them with the release of "The General." The song initially appeared as a B-side to the December 2023 single "Perhaps," which stemmed from the sessions for "Chinese Democracy." This showed the band's willingness to revisit and give new life to unreleased material.

In 2007, Sebastian Bach spotlighted the song and described it as an exceptionally heavy metal tune. This revelation set the stage for heightened anticipation as fans eagerly awaited its release. Their decision to perform "The General" live for the first time at their final U.S. show of the year at the Hollywood Bowl stressed its significance and readiness to share it with the world.

Embracing Innovation

The song’s music video blends live-action concert footage vignettes with animated visuals generated by AI. This hybrid format provides viewers with a journey through the subconscious of a young boy who is confronting the ghosts of his dark childhood rememberings. It offers a surreal, psychedelic trip that diverges from anything the band has previously produced.

Central to the video's creation was the partnership between Guns N' Roses and Dan Potter, the Creative Director at Creative Works, a London-based studio known for its innovative approach to digital art. This collaboration bridged the gap between human creativity and machine learning and generated a visual narrative that resonates with the band's longstanding tradition of pioneering bold and daring visuals.

The interplay delves into themes of fear, resilience, and the blurring lines between reality and imagination. Moreover, its technique of morphing animation into live footage and vice versa augments the band's appearance with futuristic, dystopian elements. It adds a layer of visual intrigue while setting a new standard for how AI can be harnessed to augment and elevate musical storytelling.

Guns N' Roses have yet to announce any tour dates for 2024. Meanwhile, Slash is embarking on a comprehensive global tour with his group "Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators".

Writer: Charlon Muscat