GUNS N' ROSES' DUFF McKAGAN Performs At Seattle's Easy Street Records; Video

On the heels of the release of his latest solo record, Lighthouse, Guns N' Roses bassist, Duff McKagan performed at Easy Street Records in Seattle, Washington on Friday, December 8. Fan-filmed video from the event can be viewed below.

Duff McKagan is a great American songwriter. His extraordinary 40-year musical journey has taken him from tiny punk clubs to sold-out world stadium tours. Along the way he’s become a founding member of Guns N’ Roses and Velvet Revolver and has most recently collaborated with legends including Ozzy Osbourne and Iggy Pop, and has produced a versatile catalogue of solo material.

McKagan’s new album, Lighthouse, is a homespun, heartfelt celebration of life in the round. It’s the first full selection from a session of more than 60 songs McKagan recorded at his studio in Seattle between 2019 and 2022. By turns personal and philosophical, intimate and anthemic, the album captures the essence of McKagan’s four decades at the beating heart of American music.

Tracklisting:

"Lighthouse"

"Longfeather"

"Holy Water"

"I Saw God On 10th St"

"Fallen"

"Forgiveness"

"Just Another Shakedown"

"Fallen Ones"

"Hope" (Feat. Slash)

"I Just Don’t Know" (Feat. Jerry Cantrell)

"Lighthouse" (Reprise) (Feat. Iggy Pop)

