GUNS N' ROSES' DUFF MCKAGAN Performs "Longfeather" On Jimmy Kimmel Live!; Video

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan was the musical guest on last night's (January 9) episode of ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! Watch Duff perform "Longfeather", from his new solo album Lighthouse, below:

McKagan’s new album, Lighthouse, is a homespun, heartfelt celebration of life in the round. It’s the first full selection from a session of more than 60 songs McKagan recorded at his studio in Seattle between 2019 and 2022. By turns personal and philosophical, intimate and anthemic, the album captures the essence of McKagan’s four decades at the beating heart of American music.

Tracklisting:

"Lighthouse"

"Longfeather"

"Holy Water"

"I Saw God On 10th St"

"Fallen"

"Forgiveness"

"Just Another Shakedown"

"Fallen Ones"

"Hope" (Feat. Slash)

"I Just Don’t Know" (Feat. Jerry Cantrell)

"Lighthouse" (Reprise) (Feat. Iggy Pop)

"I Just Don't Know" video:

"Longfeather" video:

"Hope" visualizer:

"I Saw God On 10th St." visualizer:

"Lighthouse" visualizer:

"Fallen Ones" visualizer: