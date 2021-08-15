GUNS N' ROSES' - Fan-Filmed Video From Montana Show Available

On August 13th, Guns N' Roses brought their We're F'N Back! Tour to Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana. Fan-filmed video from the show can be viewed below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"It's So Easy"

"Mr. Brownstone"

"Chinese Democracy"

"Slither" (Velvet Revolver)

"Double Talkin' Jive"

"Welcome to the Jungle"

"Better"

"Estranged"

"Live and Let Die" (Wings)

"You're Crazy"

"Rocket Queen"

"You Could Be Mine"

"I Wanna Be Your Dog" (The Stooges - Duff McKagan on lead vocals)

"Absurd"

"Civil War"

- Slash guitar solo -

"Sweet Child O' Mine"

"Wichita Lineman" (Jimmy Webb)

"Patience"

"November Rain"

"Knockin' on Heaven's Door" (Bob Dylan)

"Nightrain"

Encore:

"Don't Cry" (tour debut)

"Paradise City"

Guns N' Roses' We're F'N Back! Tour, with Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH opening, will include stops in Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago, and more before wrapping up with two shows in Hollywood, FL at the Hard Rock Live Arena on October 2 & 3. Tickets are on sale now at GunsNRoses.com.

Tour dates:

August

16 - Commerce City, CO - DICK'S Sporting Goods Park

19 - Los Angeles, CA - Banc of California Stadium

22 - Portland, OR - Moda Center*

25 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose*

27 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium*

30 - Phoenix, AZ - Phoenix Suns Arena*

September

1 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center*

4 - Napa, CA - BottleRock Napa Valley^

8 - Indianapolis, IN - Lucas Oil Stadium

11 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

12 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

16 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

18 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater | Summerfest

21 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center*

23 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center*

26 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena*

29 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena*

October

2 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live Arena*

3 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live Arena*

* New Tour Dates

^ Festival Date/Mammoth WVH Not Performing