GUNS N' ROSES - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Three Hour Bucharest Show Streaming

Guns N' Roses performed at Arena Națională in Bucharest, Romania om July 16th. Fan-filmed video of the entire three hour show can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"It's So Easy"

"Bad Obsession"

"Chinese Democracy"

"Slither" (Velvet Revolver)

"Pretty Tied Up"

"Mr. Brownstone"

"Welcome To The Jungle"

"Absurd"

"Hard Skool"

"Live And Let Die (Wings)

"Estranged"

"Shadow Of Your Love"

"Double Talkin' Jive"

"Rocket Queen"

"Down On The Farm (UK Subs)

"You Could Be Mine"

"T.V. Eye" (The Stooges - Duff McKagan on vocals)

"Anything Goes"

"Civil War"

- guitar solo (Slash) -

"Sweet Child O' Mine"

"November Rain"

"Sorry"

"Patience"

"Knockin' On Heaven's Door" (Bob Dylan)

"Nightrain"

Encore:

"Wichita Lineman" (Jimmy Webb)

"Locomotive"

"Don't Cry"

"Paradise City"

Guns N' Roses' complete tour schedule can be found here.