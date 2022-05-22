GUNS N' ROSES Forced To Cancel Welcome To Rockville 2022 Due To Weather; "It F*cking Sucks" Says SLASH

Mother Nature has been a major factor at Welcome To Rockville 2022, taking place this weekend at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL.

On Friday, Korn, Breaking Benjamin and Skillet were unable to perform due to weather, and last night (Saturday, May 21) forced the cancellation of headliners Guns N' Roses and abbreviated sets from Jerry Cantrell and Shinedown.





"Tonight's cancelation at Welcome To Rockville was a massive disappointment,” says Slash. “We were really looking forward to the show. But the weather had other ideas. We sympathize with all you guys who got rained out along with us, it fucking sucks. Another time, sooner than later!"



Check out fan-filmed video below:





With Daytona weather today set for 30 degrees Celsius and mostly cloudy, today's Welcome To Rockville 2022 lineup:

Sunday, May 22: Nine Inch Nails, The Smashing Pumpkins, Jane’s Addiction, Halestorm, The Pretty Reckless, The Struts, Poppy, The Hu, Spiritbox, Bones UK, The Chats, Radkey, Lilith Czar, Motor Sister, POORSTACY, Nova Twins, The Mysterines, AEIR, more TBA