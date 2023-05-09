GUNS N’ ROSES – Former Drummer STEVEN ADLER Brings “Mama Kin” To Canvas

Former Guns N' Roses drummer, Steven Adler, has crafted new artwork built from his rhythms from the monumental GN'R album, Lies through SceneFour. The newest piece in the collection is based upon the track “Mama Kin”.

SceneFour on “Mama Kin”: “A portrait of Adler behind the drum kit, ‘Mama Kin’ is a visual that speaks of power, perseverance and performance. Vivid and rich with colors, a palette of violet, navy blue, orange, red, and canary yellow make the work visually exceptional.”

Measuring 30"x 18" on canvas, there are a total of 75 pieces in the edition. All are numbered and signed by Steven Adler and SceneFour. All canvases include Certificates of Authenticity and are available to collectors worldwide.

Join the interest list here. Watch the video below: