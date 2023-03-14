GUNS N' ROSES Frontman AXL ROSE Joins CARRIE UNDERWOOD For "Welcome To The Jungle" Performance In L.A.; Video
March 14, 2023, 49 minutes ago
During her concert last night (Monday, March 13) at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, country-pop star Carrie Underwood once again had Axl Rose join her to perform a Guns N' Roes classic.
Rose previously joined Underwood in May 2022 for performances of "Sweet Child O' Mine" and "Paradise City" at the Stagecoach festival in Indio, CA. Fan-filmed video footage of last night's performance of "Welcome To The Jungle" can be viewed below: