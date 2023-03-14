GUNS N' ROSES Frontman AXL ROSE Joins CARRIE UNDERWOOD For "Welcome To The Jungle" Performance In L.A.; Video

March 14, 2023, 49 minutes ago

news hard rock axl rose guns n' roses carrie underwood

During her concert last night (Monday, March 13) at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, country-pop star Carrie Underwood once again had Axl Rose join her to perform a Guns N' Roes classic.

Rose previously joined Underwood in May 2022 for performances of "Sweet Child O' Mine" and "Paradise City" at the Stagecoach festival in Indio, CA. Fan-filmed video footage of last night's performance of "Welcome To The Jungle" can be viewed below:



