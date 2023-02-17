GUNS N' ROSES - Funko Gold Unveils DUFF McKAGAN Figurines

Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan has now joined the ranks of Funko's Gold premium vinyl figure line, which previously showcased vocalist Axl Rose and guitarist Slash with their own figures.

Funko: "Turn up the volume in your music collection with Funko Gold Duff McKagan, legendary bass guitarist of Guns N’ Roses. There's a 1 in 6 chance you may even find the chase of Duff McKagan wearing his iconic skull face paint. Gold is the perfect way to commemorate some of your favorite, iconic music artists in your collection, and each figure comes in a sleek, display-ready box that is easy to stack with other Gold collectibles. Vinyl figure is 5-inches tall. Chase variants are shipped at random. Receiving a chase with purchase is not guaranteed."

Pre-order the Duff McKagan Funko figure here. It is due to ship in April.

Back in January, NME reported that McKagan seemingly confirmed that Guns N' Roses will play this year’s Glastonbury Festival, the five-day festival of contemporary performing arts that takes place in Pilton, Somerset, England.

Speaking on his SiriusXM radio show, Three Chords & The Truth, McKagan discussed Guns N’ Roses’ upcoming summer plans, which include a huge London gig in Hyde Park a week after this year’s Glastonbury.

While discussing the summer plans, McKagan discussed the London show, then adding: “…and Glastonbury is gonna be iconic.” He offered no further explanation.

Listen to the audio clip of the interview here, as pointed out by a fan on Reddit.

As mentioned above, Guns N’ Roses will headline American Express® presents BST Hyde Park for the very first time on Friday, June 30. Check out the Nightrain packages here.