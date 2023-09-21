GUNS N' ROSES Guitarist RICHARD FORTUS Reveals Postponed St. Louis Concert Now Cancelled

Guns N’ Roses were scheduled to perform at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri on September 9, 2023. The day prior, September 8, GN'R issued the following statement:

"The concert scheduled for St. Louis on September 9 has been postponed due to illness. Hang on to your tickets – fans who are unable to make the rescheduled date will be eligible for a refund. Thank you for the support."

Earlier this evening, September 21, Guns N' Roses guitarist Richard Fortus made the following announcement via his personal social media outlets:

"To all of my hometown St Louis friends. Sadly, we were not able to find another date for us to make up the show at Busch Stadium, that worked for both the stadium and for us. I read this story by #fox2news saying that we’ve postponed “several fall concerts”. This is absolutely false. For the record, we have done 283 shows on this tour and only postponed one show and now, we have cancelled one. Unfortunately, it’s my hometown show, but just so everyone is clear, we do not take this lightly! We understand that some people bought hotels or air travel that might not be refunded. We are human though and sometimes humans get sick enough that it’s not possible to do what we do. Thanks for your understanding and we look forward to playing St Louis ASAP!"

Neither the official Guns N' Roses Facebook page or website have made any mention of the St. Louis show.

Remaining tour dates for GN'R in 2023 are as listed:

September

23 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Stadium

26 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome

28 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park

October

1 - San Diego, CA - Snapdragon Stadium

6 - Indio, CA - Power Trip Festival

8 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

11 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field

14 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

16 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place

19 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

22 - Nampa, ID - Ford Arena

24 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center

27 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

November

5 - Mexico City, MX - Hell & Heaven Festival

In addition to their North American tour, the band recently debuted new music. Listen to the new Guns N’ Roses single, “Perhaps”, here and watch the accompanying official music video below:

