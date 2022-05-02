GUNS N' ROSES Guitarist RICHARD FORTUS Showcases Gretsch G6636-RF Signature Falcon Models; Video

Guns N’ Roses guitarist, Richard Fortus, swung by Sweetwater to showcase two signature Gretsch Falcons, a hard-rocking take on this exceptional center-block semi-hollowbody designed to meet his playing needs on stages worldwide. Watch the video below.

Available in both Bigsby tremolo and stoptail options, these studio- and stage-ready 6-strings start with the tried-and-true tonewood combo of laminated maple, maple, and ebony for the body, neck, and fingerboard, respectively, with a chambered spruce center block to cut back onstage feedback.

This collaboration also resulted in a pair of custom-wound Filter'Tron humbuckers, ensuring the Fortus Signature Falcon pumps out plenty of shimmer and clarity with some welcome growl that works in practically every setting.

(Note: Links to more details on the guitars can be found in the video description below.)