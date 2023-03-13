GUNS N' ROSES Guitarist SLASH Launches "BerserkerGang" Horror Production Company

Variety is exclusively reporting that Guns N' Roses guitarist, Slash, has launched a horror production outfit.

According to Variety, his new act, BerserkerGang, is being hatched in partnership with horror genre professionals Michael Paszt, James Fler and Andrew T. Hunt of Raven Banner; Rodrigo Gudiño, filmmaker and founder of Rue Morgue magazine; and producer Pasha Patriki of Hangar 18 Media.

“I’ve always been a huge horror fan, especially going back to the days when horror movies actually scared the hell out of you,” Slash said in a statement. “I want to get into the heart of the producing business so I can try and make movies that I’d like to see.”

Slash, Raven Banner and Gudiño recently partnered on the Nick Cutter-scripted film “The Breach,” which was produced by Patriki at Hangar 18. Slash has credits on the picture as composer and executive producer.

Read the full report at Variety.com.



