GUNS N' ROSES Guitarist SLASH's Les Paul "Hunter Burst" Model Expected To Net $1.5 - $2 Million At Auction

Gotta Have Rock And Roll are auctioning off Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash's Les Paul "Hunter Burst" Guitar, "the most important Slash guitar every brought to auction."

With a minimum bid of $1,000,000, the guitar is estimated to net $1,500,000 - $2,000,000

Description: In June 1985, Slash was asked by Axl Rose and Izzy Stradlin to join their new band Guns N' Roses, along with Duff McKagan and Steven Adler. They played Los Angeles-area nightclubs — such as the Whisky a Go-Go, The Roxy, and The Troubadour, where Slash employed this Hunter Burst Guitar to lay the foundation for one of the greatest Rock N Roll bands in history. 1985–1986 saw the band write most of its classic material, including “Welcome to the Jungle,” “Sweet Child o’ Mine,” and “Paradise City” which were played night after night in the Los Angeles-area nightclubs and beyond with Slash more specifically, belting out these to be recorded classics on his Hunter Burst Guitar. As a result of their rowdy and rebellious behavior, Guns N' Roses quickly received the moniker "Most Dangerous Band in the World", causing Slash to remark, "For some strange reason, Guns N' Roses is like the catalyst for controversy, even before we had any kind of record deal." After being scouted by several major record labels, the band signed with Geffen Records in March 1986. In July 1987, Guns N' Roses released its debut album, Appetite for Destruction which remains arguably, the greatest rock album of all time.

Affectionately known now as the Hunter Burst, Slash regrettably hocked/sold this guitar in mid-July of 1986 as told by Slash in his self-biography. The name “Hunter Burst '' speaks to its dual rockstar ownership as it was first owned and played by Steve Hunter of Lou Reed and Alice Cooper. So, "The Steve Hunter Burst" was acquired by Slash on Wednesday September 25th 1985 from Howie Huberman / Albert Molinaro of Guitars R Us whose shop was right next door to Steve Hunter's place and traded the guitar to Slash just prior to the famous 8th Annual LA Street Scene Sept 28th 1985. The Hunter Burst was not an original Les Paul, but a replica built by a well-known guitar luthier Peter “Max” Baranet, and later modified by Roman Rist, who removed the PAF pickups, and installed two Seymour Duncan humbuckers.

The Hunter Burst is also further detailed by Marc Canter and Jason Porath in an absolutely mind-blowing narrative and visual gallery of early photographs of Guns n Roses playing its Los Angeles-area nightclubs. His website also features video of Slash playing his Hunter Burst and is a must view. See here.

The guitar also includes a personal letter to our consignor from Albert Molinaro along with various documents of provenance (including agreements with the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame where the guitar spent much time on display), photographs, and signed belongings from Slash himself.

This is the guitar that started it all for Slash and Guns N’ Roses. And if we are going to be hyperbolic about it, perhaps it is indeed the guitar that “Saved Rock and Roll.”

It’s Legendary to say the least.

