GUNS N' ROSES Guitarist SLASH Teases New Blues Recording; Video
March 5, 2024, 29 minutes ago
Guns N' Roses guitarist, Slash, has released a teaser video, with an announcement set to be made on Friday, March 8 at 7 AM, PST / 10 AM, EST.
In the video, Slash states: "I'm a rock guitar player that's firmly rooted in blues. Blues guitar is really something that I got turned onto when I was a kid. If you were to listen to anything that I do, you can see how big the blues influence is, and I always thought that I'd want to record a record of it at some point, and we got together and did it."
March 8th. Sign up to be the first to know. Link in bio. pic.twitter.com/bs52A7yWXN— Slash (@Slash) March 4, 2024
Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators’s 2024 international dates mark some of the band’s biggest headlining shows since the 2022 release of 4, which has generated some of the most positive critical accolades in the group’s history. Remaining shows are as listed:
March
5 - Zepp DiverCity Tokyo - Tokyo, Japan
28 - 3Arena - Dublin, Ireland
30 - Resorts World Arena - Birmingham, United Kingdom
31 - City Hall - Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom
April
2 - AO Arena - Manchester, United Kingdom
3 - Hydro - Glasgow, United Kingdom
5 - Wembley Arena - London, United Kingdom
8 - Mitsubishi Hall - Düsseldorf, Germany
9 - Ziggo Dome - Amsterdam, Netherlands
11 - Sporthalle - Hamburg, Germany
12 - KB Hallen - Copenhagen, Denmark
15 - Verti Music Hall - Berlin, Germany
16 - Spodek - Katowice, Poland
18 - Hall P - BVV Exhibition - Brno, Czechia
19 - MVM Dome - Budapest, Hungary
22 - Mediolanum Forum - Milan, Italy
23 - Hallenstadion - Zürich, Switzerland
25 - Zenith - Munich, Germany
26 - Rockhal - Luxembourg, Luxembourg
29 - Zenith - Paris, France