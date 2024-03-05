GUNS N' ROSES Guitarist SLASH Teases New Blues Recording; Video

Guns N' Roses guitarist, Slash, has released a teaser video, with an announcement set to be made on Friday, March 8 at 7 AM, PST / 10 AM, EST.

In the video, Slash states: "I'm a rock guitar player that's firmly rooted in blues. Blues guitar is really something that I got turned onto when I was a kid. If you were to listen to anything that I do, you can see how big the blues influence is, and I always thought that I'd want to record a record of it at some point, and we got together and did it."

March 8th. Sign up to be the first to know. Link in bio. pic.twitter.com/bs52A7yWXN — Slash (@Slash) March 4, 2024

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators’s 2024 international dates mark some of the band’s biggest headlining shows since the 2022 release of 4, which has generated some of the most positive critical accolades in the group’s history. Remaining shows are as listed:

March

5 - Zepp DiverCity Tokyo - Tokyo, Japan

28 - 3Arena - Dublin, Ireland

30 - Resorts World Arena - Birmingham, United Kingdom

31 - City Hall - Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom

April

2 - AO Arena - Manchester, United Kingdom

3 - Hydro - Glasgow, United Kingdom

5 - Wembley Arena - London, United Kingdom

8 - Mitsubishi Hall - Düsseldorf, Germany

9 - Ziggo Dome - Amsterdam, Netherlands

11 - Sporthalle - Hamburg, Germany

12 - KB Hallen - Copenhagen, Denmark

15 - Verti Music Hall - Berlin, Germany

16 - Spodek - Katowice, Poland

18 - Hall P - BVV Exhibition - Brno, Czechia

19 - MVM Dome - Budapest, Hungary

22 - Mediolanum Forum - Milan, Italy

23 - Hallenstadion - Zürich, Switzerland

25 - Zenith - Munich, Germany

26 - Rockhal - Luxembourg, Luxembourg

29 - Zenith - Paris, France