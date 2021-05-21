GUNS N' ROSES - How Their Classic Rock Ballad Inspired MTV Unplugged; Video

May 21, 2021, 5 minutes ago

GUNS N' ROSES - How Their Classic Rock Ballad Inspired MTV Unplugged; Video

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Guns N’ Roses followed their record-breaking album Appetite For Destruction with the LP GN'R Lies that included an unorthodox ballad inspired by passive-aggressive love affairs, and destructive relationships. The world’s most notorious party band, mellowed out, and exhibited a little patience. The story of the song 'Patience' is next on Professor Of Rock."



