GUNS N' ROSES Introduce The Legacy Motor Club Collection

On Sunday, February 19, 2023, Guns N' Roses sponsored driver Erik Jones and the No. 43 car in the premiere NASCAR race, Daytona 500.

Now comes the GN'R x Legacy Motor Club Collection. Up first is a GN’R X Legacy Motor Club Erik Jones #43 T-Shirt. Order yours now here. Shirts will ship on April 4, 2023.

This t-shirt's design is inspired by the Erik Jones No. 43 Guns N' Roses Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 that ran in the Daytona 500, which carried a special paint scheme featuring Guns N' Roses.

The Camaro showcased a primarily black color scheme with the band’s name in gold, several roses, and its familiar circular crest that can be found on the hood.

Jones's race team, Legacy Motor Club competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series and is owned by Maury Gallagher and Jimmie Johnson.

Up next is the Limited Edition Erik Jones #43 2023 Guns N’ Roses Die-Cast Cars. Available in three different scale models: 1:64 Elite Die-Cast, 1:24 HO Die-Cast, and 1:24 Elite Die-Cast. All three versions will ship on September 29, 2023.

Conquering the Daytona 500 tests the patience of the sport’s toughest drivers. For the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season opener, Legacy Motor Club driver Erik Jones took on the high-banks jungle that is Daytona International Speedway with iconic rock band Guns N’ Roses aboard his legendary No. 43 Chevrolet.

Jones’ No. 43 Guns N’ Roses ride is locked and loaded with the GN'R logo on the hood, along with the band’s name and black and gold colors throughout.

Now the official Lionel Racing die-cast of Jones’ No. 43 Guns N’ Roses Chevrolet is available for fans to order. Each 1:24-scale replica is offered in two unique trim levels – an Action Racing Collectables (ARC) hood-open model and a fully die-cast ELITE version that is built with an opening hood and trunk. The ELITE die-cast features a chassis plate that can be removed to reveal additional undercarriage detail. Each car is also built with rolling Goodyear tires, a working suspension, hand-applied decals, and more. A 1:64-scale model is also on offer.

This Legacy Motor Club/Guns N’ Roses collectible die-cast will be produced as part of a limited edition. So don’t wait. Reserve yours now!