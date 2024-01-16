GUNS N' ROSES Join Spotify's "Billions Club" For The Third Time With "Paradise City"

Guns N' Roses' classic hit, "Paradise City", is the band's latest song to join Spotify's Billions Club. The Billions Club playlist, launched in 2020, showcases songs on Spotify that have exceeded one billion streams, and artists achieving this milestone are presented with the Billions Club plaque.

"Paradise City is the third GN'R song to surpass one billion streams on the platform, following "Sweet Child O’ Mine" and "Welcome To The Jungle". All three song are lifted from the band's 1987 debut studio album, Appetite For Destruction, which was certified by the RIAA in September 2008 for US sales exceeding 18 million copies. The album has gone on to sell more than 30 million copies worldwide.