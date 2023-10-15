GUNS N' ROSES Joined On Stage In Seattle By PEARL JAM Guitarist MIKE MCCREADY; Fan-Filmed Video

On October 14th, Guns N' Roses performed at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA. For the final song of the night, GN'R vocalist Axl Rose welcomed Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready on stage to jam "Paradise City" with the band. Fan-filmed footage can be enjoyed below.

The complete setlist was as follows:

"It's So Easy"

"Bad Obsession"

"Chinese Democracy"

"Hard Skool"

"Pretty Tied Up"

"Mr. Brownstone"

"Welcome To The Jungle"

"Slither" (Velvet Revolver cover)

"Double Talkin' Jive"

"You Could Be Mine"

"Live And Let Die" (Wings cover)

"Estranged"

"Absurd"

"Reckless Life"

"Rocket Queen"

"Down On The Farm" (UK Subs cover)

"T.V. Eye" (The Stooges cover with Duff McKagan on vocals)

"Perhaps"

"Anything Goes"

"Civil War"

Slash Guitar Solo

"Sweet Child O' Mine"

"November Rain"

"Wichita Lineman" (Jimmy Webb cover)

"Knockin' On Heaven's Door" (Bob Dylan cover)

"Nightrain"

"Coma"

"Patience"

"Madagascar"

"Paradise City" (with Mike McCready from Pearl Jam)

Remaining Guns N' Roses tour dates in 2023 are as listed:

October

16 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place

19 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

22 – Nampa, ID – Ford Arena

24 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

27 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

November

1 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

2 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

5 – Mexico City, MX – Hell & Heaven Festival