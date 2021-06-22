GUNS N' ROSES Keyboardist DIZZY REED - "10 Albums That Changed My Life"

Speaking with Classic Rock, Guns N' Roses / Hookers & Blow keyboardist Dizzy Reed revealed 10 albums that changed his life. Following is an excerpt from the rundown.

Booker T. & The M.G.’s – Soul Limbo (1968)

Reed: "I was eight years old. My grandmother lived in the apartment above us, and she taught me to play organ. She played a song one night and said, ‘Why don’t you try it?’ When I played it back, she knew I had talent, and she kinda nurtured that. Then I started getting into pop and rock music. My dad had a big record collection, and one of those records was Soul Limbo. He put that on one day and I said, 'Aha! That’s the same instrument that I know how to play. I know how to play rock music now!' That was the turning point in my life, when I discovered I could play in a band. I didn’t want to work nine-to-five. My whole life – since I was ten – I’ve been in a band. By the time we were twelve, we were playing for money. I don’t know much else."

W.A.S.P. – W.A.S.P. (1984)

Reed: "There was a magic to that first W.A.S.P. record. Y’know, it was just evil enough. It was just heavy enough. The lyrics were cool and the melodies were great. I hadn’t heard anything that sonically big at that time. But it also said to me that there was something happening out in LA, and I needed to get out there, as soon as I could."

Led Zeppelin – Physical Graffiti (1975)

Reed: "That was definitely a headphones record for me, after smoking a joint, late at night. I loved 'Trampled Underfoot'. And 'Into The Light', that’s amazing. But just the entire thing, y’know? There was a sense of 'What song shall I explore now?' – and there were so many to choose from, going off in so many different directions. There’s a lot of John Paul Jones’s keyboard stuff on there that just changed the way I felt about everything. Physical Graffiti had that mystique that Led Zeppelin invented. They were untouchable, they were amazing, and it all shone through on that record."

Guns N’ Roses have announced the return of their tour with rescheduled dates and 14 additional new shows at stadiums & arenas across the US this summer and fall.

The massive touring production will kick off on July 31 at the Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA with stops in Detroit, Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago, and more before wrapping up with two shows in Hollywood, FL at the Hard Rock Live Arena on October 2 & 3.

Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH will make their touring debut on the GN'R trek, and will perform songs from their self-titled LP (due 6/11) including single “Distance” which has peaked at #1 on six Billboard charts.

Tickets for the rescheduled dates below are on sale now at GunsNRoses.com.

Tour dates:

July

31 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium*

August

3 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

5 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

8 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park

11 - Fargo, ND - FargoDome

13 - Missoula, MT - Washington-Grizzly Stadium

16 - Commerce City, CO - DICK'S Sporting Goods Park

19 - Los Angeles, CA - Banc of California Stadium

22 - Portland, OR - Moda Center*

25 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose*

27 - Las Vegas, NV - Venue to be announced*

30 - Phoenix, AZ - Phoenix Suns Arena*

September

1 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center*

4 - Napa, CA - BottleRock Napa Valley^

8 - Indianapolis, IN - Lucas Oil Stadium

11 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

12 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

16 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

18 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater | Summerfest

21 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center*

23 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center*

26 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena*

29 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena*

October

2 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live Arena*

3 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live Arena*

* New Tour Dates

^ Festival Date/Mammoth WVH Not Performing