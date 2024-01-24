GUNS N' ROSES Kickstart 2024 With Cinematic A.I.-Generated Music Video For New Single "The General"

Today, Guns N’ Roses unveiled the music video for their brand-new single, "The General". The cinematic clip notably stands out as the band’s first-ever A.I.-powered music video.

The video for “The General” intercuts 20 live vignettes with an A.I.-animated psychedelic visual trip. Between the concert footage, it dives into the subconscious of a young boy who stares down the monsters of dark childhood memories, blurring worlds in the process. The result is unlike anything the band has done before and continues a longstanding historic tradition of bold visuals from Guns N’ Roses. To bring this vision to life, Guns N’ Roses collaborated with Dan Potter - Creative Director of London-based creative studio Creative Works. This was a collaboration between real designers and artificial designers, and the inspiration came from within the band.

Guns N’ Roses new single, "The General" is out now via Geffen Records (listen here) and follows the release of their summer 2023 single “Perhaps”. Guns N’ Roses initially debuted “The General” to a sold-out hometown audience during their two-night stand at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA. Since then, fans have anxiously awaited the official arrival of “The General” music video.

Last November, Guns N’ Roses concluded their blockbuster 2023 world tour, which sold 1.3 million tickets around the world. The tour marked the band’s largest run to date and consisted of acclaimed performances across European stadiums and arenas. The band’s legendary three-hour-plus shows encompassed sought-after fan favorites in addition to newly dusted-off gems from their back catalog, leaving ardent audiences in awe. Their run included headlining festivals including Glastonbury and London’s Hyde Park. The band’s North American leg included sold-out performances at historic venues such as the Hollywood Bowl and MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, as well as a co-headlining performance at Power Trip in Indio with AC/DC & Metallica.