GUNS N' ROSES - Mexican Tour Postponed To 2022

Guns N’ Roses were supposed to play Mexico this October. Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan and co. had confirmed shows in Guadalajara on the 7th of October, in Merida on the 9th of October, and Monterrey on the 12th of October. Unfortunately, all that has now changed. GN'R issued the following statement earlier today:

"Gunners, due to government shut down of large gatherings and Covid restrictions, our October 2021 dates in Mexico will need to be rescheduled to next year. We are currently working on a routing and will update you all as soon as possible. Please keep hold of your tickets, they will be valid for the new dates in 2022."