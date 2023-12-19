GUNS N’ ROSES – NASCAR Chevrolet Diecast Is Second Bestseller Of 2023

The diecast Of Erik Jones’ #43 NASCAR vehicle was the second bestselling diecast of 2023, just losing out to Kevin Harvick's No. 29 Busch Light Ford from the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. The sales data was released by Lionel Racing.

Legacy Motor Club driver Jones took on the high-banks jungle that is Daytona International Speedway with iconic rock band Guns N’ Roses aboard his legendary No. 43 Chevrolet.

Jones’ No. 43 Guns N’ Roses ride is locked and loaded with the GNR logo on the hood, along with the band’s name and black and gold colors throughout. Purchase the diecast at the Guns N’ Roses official webtore.

Guns N’ Roses recently released their new single, "The General". It is available via digital platforms found here.

"The General" stands out as the band’s second release of 2023, following their summer single "Perhaps". Guns N’ Roses initially debuted "The General" on November 2nd to a sold-out hometown audience during their two-night stand at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA. Since then, fans have anxiously awaited the official arrival of the song.

Check it out below.

Check out fan-filmed footage of GN'R performing "The General" live at the Hollywood Bowl: