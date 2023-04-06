GUNS N' ROSES - New Limited Edition Live CD Available Now

Guns N' Roses has revealed details of the Nightrain Exclusive, Limited Edition CD: London 1991. It is only available to members of the Nightrain fan club. You can become a standard or premium member now at this location.

Guns N' Roses: London 1991 includes never-released, newly-mixed songs from the Guns N' Roses show at Wembley Stadium in London, England on August 31, 1991. The artwork and tracklisting are as follows:

"Bad Obsession"

"Live And Let Die"

"Voodoo Child (Slight Return) / Civil War / Voodoo Child (Slight Return)"

"You Could Be Mine"

"Only Women Bleed / Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door"

"Estranged"

The next Guns N' Roses concert is scheduled for June 1st at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The band's complete 2023 tour schedule can be found here.