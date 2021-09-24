GUNS N' ROSES - New Single "Hard Skool" Released

Following up the August release of their single "Absurd", Guns N' Roses have unleashed another single, "Hard Skool". Check it out below.

"Hard Skool" is a reworked version of a track titled "Jackie Chan", recorded during the sessions for the band's Chinese Democracy album.

The previously released "Absurd" is available via digital providers here, and you can watch a visualizer for the song below:

Guns N' Roses' We're F'N Back! Tour is underway. The massive touring production will wrap up with two shows in Hollywood, FL at the Hard Rock Live Arena on October 2 & 3. Tickets are on sale now at GunsNRoses.com.

Tour dates:

September

26 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena

29 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

October

2 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live Arena

3 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live Arena