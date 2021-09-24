GUNS N' ROSES - New Single "Hard Skool" Released
September 24, 2021, 27 minutes ago
Following up the August release of their single "Absurd", Guns N' Roses have unleashed another single, "Hard Skool". Check it out below.
"Hard Skool" is a reworked version of a track titled "Jackie Chan", recorded during the sessions for the band's Chinese Democracy album.
The previously released "Absurd" is available via digital providers here, and you can watch a visualizer for the song below:
Guns N' Roses' We're F'N Back! Tour is underway. The massive touring production will wrap up with two shows in Hollywood, FL at the Hard Rock Live Arena on October 2 & 3. Tickets are on sale now at GunsNRoses.com.
Tour dates:
September
26 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena
29 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
October
2 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live Arena
3 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live Arena