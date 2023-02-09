GUNS N' ROSES, OZZY OSBOURNE, MÖTLEY CRÜE, QUEEN - MARK WEISS & DAVID Z FOUNDATION Ends Today At 4 PM, EST

The David Z Foundation (DZF), which provides music education and programming for underprivileged children around the world, has partnered with acclaimed rock photographer Mark Weiss for a CharityBuzz auction that will support a DZF scholarship in Weiss’ late brother’s name, Jay Weiss.

The auction is currently underway here, and ends today (February 9 - 4:13 - 4:26 PM, EST).

The auction features some of Weiss' most iconic photographs including rare shots of Queen, Ozzy Osbourne, Jerry Garcia and more.

Weiss (pictured below) credits his brother Jay for his love of music and said, “He took me to my first concert and introduced me to music. He had a garage band that practiced across the street from our house where I would go after school and hang out reading Circus magazine. I thank Paulie for inviting me to honor my older brother Jay, who sadly passed away in 2005 at the age of 48. Jay struggled with mental illness throughout his life; music often helped him get through to the next day.”

Weiss turned to DZF to create the scholarship for his brother as the non-profit was founded by singer/guitarist Paulie Z in honor of his own late brother David Z, who performed with Adrenaline Mob, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, and ZO2. The two starred in their own TV series “Z Rock” on the IFC network and were known together as “The Z Brothers.” They were very active in developing young people through music and to continue the legacy, the DZF was created to raise money for music education in David Z’s memory.

Today, DZF works both domestically and abroad to bring students into the world of music by providing a deeper knowledge and experience with instruments, songwriting, recording, music video production, band dynamics, and live performances, through kids workshops and classes and personal training with some of the biggest names in the industry.

The Jay Scholarship will specifically provide music programming to youth that struggle with mental health challenges.

For more information about DZF, visit davidzfoundation.org.

(Photos - Mark Weiss)